Exclusive Prakash Raj slams Narendra Modi’s big win in Lok Sabha Elections 2019, says his fight will continue

Abhishek Singh May 23 2019, 9.20 pm May 23 2019, 9.20 pm

May 23 will go down in history as Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Bhartiya Janta Party’s massive win at the Lok Sabha Elections in 2019. But while most are looking forward to Modi’s second term in office, five time National Award winning actor Prakash Raj is anything but happy with the development. Raj fought and lost the elections as an independent candidate from Bangalore Central constituency. The veteran Southern actor is not happy with Modi’s win and has openly stated that his fight for a secular country will continue despite NaMo’s big win.

In an exclusive interview to In.com, the 54-year-old actor acknowledged that though BJP and Modi have won, his fight will continue. “Modi ji has won the election. Modi ji and BJP have successfully been able to transform what the issue was in the elections. The nation fell for the Pulwama attack plot and the point is that they marketed it well. But I personally feel the country is in danger. So my resolve to fight is accepting that they have won on these issues. People like us will continue to fight such narratives. Our job doesn’t stop here and it’s only going to get tougher from here. There is no point in getting angry on people, they have fallen into a trap like this, its fine but the fight will continue.” he said.

While the NDA clocked huge numbers in 2014, the BJP has bettered its tally to a great deal. The numbers went up drastically and Prakash credited BJP for it. “They have done a successful campaign. There is no point in blaming anybody else as to why this person won and that person lost because they just swept everyone. If you believe me, the country is in danger now, in a much bigger danger. My voice as usual, as always I will raise my voice and fight for a secular country.” Prakash added.

When asked as to how he sees the next five years under the Modi government, Prakash Raj said that people will realise their mistake. “Next five years are going to be difficult. They are going to be a sea because they haven’t really addressed any real issues and I don’t see them doing it in the future. You won’t be surprised if the prices go up, and there will be an eruption in the lower community. Jobs are going to be scarce. People will slowly understand what they are getting into because in our country we can’t keep quite you know. As a citizen of this country, I need to stay here and fight.”