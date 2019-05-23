Exclusive! Smriti Irani wins over Amethi; Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi starcast reacts on her victory

Onkar Kulkarni May 23 2019, 8.25 pm May 23 2019, 8.25 pm

In a shocking turn of events, Smriti Irani has managed to grab the seat from Rahul Gandhi in the Amethi province of Utter Pradesh. Rahul lost the family bastion where the Gandhis ruled for the last three decades, except 1998. Conceding defeat, Gandhi congratulated Irani. "I respect the decision and congratulate Smriti Irani ji," he said in a press conference. Meanwhile, in.com got in touch with the co-stars of Smriti’s famous TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show catapulted the now politician into a famous TV celebrity as ‘Tulsi bahu’ (Tulsi Mihir Virani) as she became famous with every Indian household. Here’s what her co-actors have to say about her historic victory.

Hiten Tejwani (Karan Mihir Virani)

“Well frankly it was quite evident from earlier on that it is BJP who’s going to taste the victory. I am feeling really good for Smriti. I feel happy for her and wish her all the best.”

Ketaki Dave (Daksha Himmat Virani)

“I was always in support of the BJP alliance. I am happy for Smriti as she has been doing tremendously well. She is extremely passionate about her work. I remember back in 2014 (elections) I had supported her by speaking for her on a news channel. I have always stood for her and will be there for her whenever she needs me.”

Karishma Tanna (Indira Anand Gandhi)

“I am very happy for Smriti Irani. I have really fond memories of hers. I made an entry on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after the leap. On my first day of the shoot, I saw that most of the actors on the set of the show had an air of being a part of a celebrated series like this. While they all acted snobbishly, it was Smriti who made me feel comfortable. She called me "Gujju girl" and spoke with me in Gujarati. At that time we all had only one makeup room and she would welcome me and make me use it comfortably. She is one intelligent and knowledgeable actresses I ever worked with. Between shots, she would read books like a pro. She was very sharp and I am not surprised to see where she has reached today. She deserved to be victorious."

Apara Mehta (Savita Mansukh Nirmala Virani)

“I was travelling when I was told that she has won. I was so sure that she will go on to win this time. She is such a hard worker and an extremely dedicated individual. We have seen how she has grown. For 7 years we have been in the same room and both of us are BJP supporters. She joined BJP before me but on the day of her joining, she told me that one day I will make you proud. I am very proud of her. After this win, I am confident that we will see her in the top four or five portfolios in the government.”

Rishton Ke bhi Roop badalte hain, naye naye saanche Mein dhalte hain, Ek peedhi Aati hai Ek peedhi jaati hai... Banti kahaani Naayi 🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xcp6sLJT2K — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 23, 2019

Meanwhile, the producer of the show Ekta Kapoor shared her wishes for Smriti Irani on her Twitter page.

With inputs from Abhishek Singh*