Facepalm! Cricketer Chetan Chauhan claims Lord Hanuman was a wrestler

In the ongoing debate on Lord Hanuman's identity, from being a Dalit to Muslim to a Jat, Lord Hanuman has now been called a sports person by Chetan Chauhan. The former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh minister has said that the lord was a sportsperson who is worshipped by many sportspersons even today, adding that his caste should not be discussed. The statement has sparked a new debate on social media is the hot topic of discussion.

"I believe that he (Lord Hanuman) was a sportsman who use to wrestle with his enemies. All the sportsmen of our country worship him as they require power and energy like him to emerge victorious. The players do not worship him because of his caste. There is no caste of a Saint, there is no caste of a mystic and in the same way, we believe in Hanuman Ji. I consider him as God; I do not want him to get associated with some sought of caste," he told reporters at a gathering on Saturday.

It all started after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while campaigning for the assembly polls in Alwar district in Rajasthan said that Lord Hanuman was a Dalit. It was later followed by a number of theories and varying versions on Hanuman’s identity. Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said that popular Hindu god has traits similar to the Jat community and hence he is a Jat.

Now if this doesn't call for a facepalm then we don't know what will!