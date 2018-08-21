Farhan Akhtar is the real Milkha Singh, or at least that is what a WB textbook states

Looks like Farhan Akhtar's Milkha Singh avatar overpowered the real Milkha this time! After a West Bengal textbook used Farhan's picture to go with a piece on the legendary athlete, the government is now making sure the fault is rectified. On Saturday, the actor who garnered immense praise with his film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, took to Twitter to point the mistake out.

To the Minister of School Education, West Bengal. There is a glaring error with the image used in one of the school text books to depict Milkha Singh-ji. Could you please request the publisher to recall and replace this book? Sincerely. @derekobrienmp https://t.co/RV2D3gV5bd — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 19, 2018

Apart from addressing the Minister of School Education, West Bengal, he also tagged Trinamool Congress MP Derek O' Brien, also a known television personality, a quiz host and an author. His tweet drew the right eyes as Brien tweeted back, informing that the textbook wasn't published by the Government and that the concerned publication will be asked to rectify the mistake.

Thanks Farhan. Ref the wrong pic of Milkha Singh. Checked with Education Min of State. He tells me it isn’t a text book for government schools.Nor is it published by government. Trying to track the private publishing company. They ought to correct the mistake in future editions https://t.co/bV5gDU0jpr — Derek O'Brien (@derekobrienmp) August 19, 2018

Pleased with the promptness and the reply, Farhan thanked him back.

Appreciate your response. Tagged you since you take education very seriously. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 19, 2018

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, released in 2013, was a biographical sports drama, based on Milkha Singh. It traced Singh's journey from a haunting childhood during the partition of India in 1947 to an athlete. The film bagged over 40 awards that year and is considered one of Farhan's best performances till date.