Find a guy who looks at you the way Rahul Gandhi looks at this woman

Rahul Gandhi has recently been in news for all the funny reasons. A few days ago, the politician gave a speech in the Lok Sabha, but it wasn't the speech that made the headlines. The young politician became a viral sensation thanks to the hug that he gave PM Narendra Modi, followed by the wink.

While we were yet to get over his antics in the Lok Sabha, here’s an Instagram post by him that has, once again, left us rolling on the floor.

Before we talk about the above post in-detail, we want to ask every girl a question: have you found a guy who looks at you, the way Rahul Gandhi is looking at this woman? Have you held someone’s hand the way Rahul Gandhi is holding this woman’s hand? Well, it looks like love is in the air (pun intended).

Well, Rahul, in his post, has written that once Congress comes in power, they will provide pensions for women in Self Help Groups. He has also written that if a country needs to move forward, women need to get their due.

We quite agree with what Rahul Gandhi has written and his intention of the post is surely righteous, but as usual, his action has been overshadowed by his words.