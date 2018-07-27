Former cricketer Imran Khan emerges victorious in Pakistan General Elections

Former cricketer Imran Khan has emerged victorious in Pakistan’s general elections. He has promised of a New Pakistan and to not resort to retaliatory measures against his political rivals. As he delivered his speech post the victory, he said, “We will set a precedence of supremacy of law. We will introduce a system of law which will be applicable to everyone alike.”

He further added that, “we will run this country like it has never been run before”, and said that he pledges to safeguard the wealth and taxes of people. He even added that he won’t be staying in the Prime Minister’s house but will instead live in a simple residence.

The election commission is yet to release the final results officially, but Khan maintains the lead as projected by various TV stations. The certainty of his Tekreek-e-Insaf party winning in majority or forming a coalition government is still unclear. But, Khan has already started churning out plans for a new Pakistan.

Speaking on the upcoming foreign policy, he said that Pakistan is undergoing challenges on the global level and it will strive to develop sound relations with its neighbours, China. He added that Pakistan may have an ‘open border’ with Afghanistan. He also addressed the tension between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue, “The two countries should sit down and resolve their issues through dialogue.”