Former Karnataka CM: I used to smoke 40 cigarettes per day

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, while inaugurating a cancer check-up camp in the state, shared how he successfully overcame his addiction to cigarettes. Bewailing the reality of smoking in India and how smokers pay no heed to the printed precautions, he said his guilt led him to call it quits.

“I used to smoke 40 cigarettes per day. Once my friends had brought a box of foreign cigarettes. Elated, I had emptied the same in a day, only to question myself later with a tinge of guilt. It was the day, 31 years ago I stopped smoking. Such is the level of aversion till date that, I can’t even tolerate the smell that emanates after smoke now,” Siddaramaiah said.

“It’s better to quit early than being diagnosed of cancer as it is widely believed that smokers develop cancer in the later stage. Whenever it is detected, it is mostly at the final and critical stage and nobody can be sure of surviving from the same whether they are treated at home or abroad. One can be only assured of better treatment at foreign countries, but there is no guarantee of survival," he added, urging the young generation not to fall victim to such addictions.

Siddaramaiah was the 22nd Chief Minister of Karnataka who served his term from 2013 to 2018.