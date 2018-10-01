image
Monday, October 1st 2018
English
Former Karnataka CM: I used to smoke 40 cigarettes per day

Politics

Former Karnataka CM: I used to smoke 40 cigarettes per day

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   October 01 2018, 4.56 pm
back
Cancer check-up campCongressFormer CMKarnatakaPoliticianpoliticsSiddaramaiah
nextPresident Ram Nath Kovind's 73rd birthday: Celebrities wish him a happy one
ALSO READ

Rahul Gandhi's birthday greeting to PM Modi is loaded with best wishes

Shashi Tharoor makes an expletive dig at the falling rupee

Navjot Singh Sidhu could get jail in 30-year-old road rage case