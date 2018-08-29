Foul play! The press get a red card from Donald Trump

North America recently won the bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup and to get the ball rolling, FIFA president Gianni Infantino met with US president Donald Trump to discuss the global event. Naturally, the press arrived to record the historical moment, and Trump, who already shares a testy relationship with the media, showed them the red card.

President Donald Trump meets with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, center, and United States Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro, left, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

During the meeting, Infantino showed Trump a referee’s card book, which consists of a yellow and a red card. “Referees, they have cards. Yellow cards and red. A yellow card is a warning. And when you want to kick out someone, it’s a red,” said Infantino.

United States Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro, left, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino present President Donald Trump with soccer jerseys during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Infantino barely managed to finish his sentence when Trump grabbed the red card and brandished it to the assembled journalists, much to their amusement. He then dropped it, before the FIFA president explained that the right way to send someone off is to hold the card in the air. “This could be useful for you, I don’t know. It’s for you,” said Infantino.

United States Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro, left, looks on as President Donald Trump shakes hands with FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Though Morocco had bid for the rights to stage the World Cup in 2026, a triple bid from the US, Mexico and Canada made them win the race. The US is also set to host the Olympic Games in Los Angeles but that comes much later in 2028.