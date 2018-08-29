image
Wednesday, August 29th 2018
English
Foul play! The press get a red card from Donald Trump

politics

Foul play! The press get a red card from Donald Trump

Debanu DasDebanu Das   August 29 2018, 4.55 pm
back
Donald TrumpFIFAFIFA World CupGianni InfantinoOtherpoliticssportsUnited StatesWorld Cup 2026
nextGary Mabbutt ratted out of South African holiday
ALSO READ

What’s the similarity between Maggi and Donald Trump? Two minutes and they’re done

US President Donald Trump accused China of hacking Clinton's emails without any evidence

Donald Trump’s phone call to the Mexican president hits a wall