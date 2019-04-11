From Genelia D'Souza to Ayesha Takia, Bollywood ladies married into political families

Rushabh Dhruv April 11 2019, 12.41 pm April 11 2019, 12.41 pm

A lot of us are envious of Bollywood celebrities and their larger than life shaadis. At times, we even dream of getting married to one of the stars to enjoy all the spotlight. But then, as we say, people who work together, stay together; celebs tend to marry another celeb and everyone is then related to each other in the fraternity. But there are always exceptions. There are a few actresses who decided to pick on a partner who is NOT from the industry. In fact, some actress chose to get out of their circle and marry into a political family.

With the onset of the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, let's take a look at a few Bollywood actresses who got hitched to a politician or to a politician's son. Nah, marrying a politician was not at all an alliance for these beauties, but just pure love. So let's have a look:

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh tied the knot on February 3rd, 2012. The couple dated each other for over 10 years before taking their relationship to the next level. It was during the shoot of their debut film, Tujhe Meri Kasam, the two met for the first time. Well, to be precise, Genelia did not marry a politician, but she did become a bahu of a political family. As Riteish's late father Vilasrao Dagadojirao Deshmukh was an Indian politician who served two terms as the Chief Minister of the state of Maharashtra.

Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi

Ayesha Takia's Bollywood career may not have been great but she is leading a good personal life. At a young age of 23, Ayesha married to restauranteur Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi. In an interview in 2011, Takia even expressed what people thought about her marriage. She said, "When I got married, a lot of people told me I was insane." Ayesha was in a relationship with Farhan for four years before they tied the knot.

Radhika and HD Kumaraswamy

Radhika Kumaraswamy, a prominent Kannada actress and producer is the second wife of Karnataka CM. Radhika married HD Kumaraswamy in 2006 and they have a daughter together named Shamika K Swamy.

Nargis and Sunil Dutt

Bollywood actress Nargis was linked to Raj Kapoor many times. But it was Sunil Dutt, actor-turned-politician, who married the beauty. There was a time when Dutt also rescued Nargis from a fire on the set of Mother India. Mr. Dutt became an advocate for social issues, from supporting cancer patients to promoting communal harmony. He was elected to Parliament five times, and at the time of his death, he was serving the nation as the minister of sports and youth affairs.

