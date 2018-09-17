Ganpati 2018: BJP president Amit Shah pays a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja

As part of the ongoing 10-day Ganesh festival, BJP president Amit Shah offered prayers at various temples and pandals in Mumbai. After visiting Shri Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi, Mr Shah and his wife proceeded to the grand celebration at Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandal Lalbaug on Friday. His was also accompanied by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on his Temple visits.

Taking to social media, Lalbaugcha Raja’s official Twitter handle shared glimpses from Shah’s visit.

Took blessings and darshan of @LalbaugchaRaja with our Mananiya Rashtriya Adhyaksh Shri @AmitShah ji in Mumbai...

भाजपाचे राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष माननीय श्री अमित शहाजी यांच्यासह लालबागच्या राजाचे आज आशीर्वाद प्राप्त केले...#Ganeshotsav pic.twitter.com/vcIJeZm4A3 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 14, 2018

Lalbaugcha Raja is among the most famous public Ganpati idols in Mumbai. With the attendance of thousands of devotees, Shah also performed the matha teeka ritual during his visit.

Shah and wife also visited a pandal in Bandra, headed by Ashish Shelar. The theme of the pandal this year (2018) was based on the Mhalsa Devi temple in Goa. Shelar also received Shah and his wife at the airport post-noon on Friday.

As per the party’s sources, a visit to the residence of ally Shiv Sena's chief Uddhav Thackeray, who also resides in Bandra, was not a part of the BJP president's schedule.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani, too, paid a visit to Lalbaug along with wife Nita Ambani and offered prayers.