Gauri Lankesh murder: Accused claim Cops offered Rs 25 Lakh for confessing
September 30 2018

On September 5, 2017, Gauri Lankesh, a strong critic of right-wing Hindu extremism, was shot dead in Bangaluru outside her residence by some unknown assailants on a bike. In this case, the Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Maharashtra police made three arrests of members suspected to be a part of right-wing Hindutva outfit last month and seized a huge cache of weapons and explosives. 12 more people have been arrested in this case. But here comes a shocker. One of the suspects states that he was offered money to confess while other states that his family suffered a threat unless he accepted the murder charges

.

Parashuram Waghma, one of the suspects said, “The Special Investigation Team (SIT) offered us Rs. 25 lakh to accept the crime." While the second suspect, named Manohar Edave, denied any involvement in this case and said, "They threatened to implicate my family and friends unless I confessed to the murder."

Gauri Lankesh served as the editor of Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada weekly launched by her father, apart from heading her own publication titled Gauri Lankesh Patrike. Her assailants are said to be the ones who also gunned down rationalists Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare and MM Kalburgi.