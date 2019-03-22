Gautam Gambhir joins BJP and the Twitter erupts with mixed reactions!

Here’s an interesting update on BJP, other than Narendra Modi’s ‘Chowkidaar’ campaign. Just days before the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has decided to take the internet by storm. The left-handed-batsman has joined the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Ministers, Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad. On being asked the reason behind his sudden dive into the politics, the former cricketer said, "I have been influenced by the PM, his vision for the country. This is a fabulous platform for me to do something for the country.”
Well, this doesn’t really come as a surprise considering Gambhir’s intense love for his motherland and his staunch nationalism that features regularly on social media. Gambhir joining politics has created a stir on social media and his move has evoked mixed reactions from netizens . While many expressed their happiness on Gautam Gambhir's move, others weren’t really happy and questioned his credibility. Let’s not miss the trolls that came along. And even as Gambhir has taken the political plunge, peeps are already predicting Bhajj's entry too.
Some are calling Gambhir's entry as BJP's 'politicial world cup.'!
Here's the disappointed lot.
OOPS!
LOLOL! A hilarious take on the Chowkidaar campaign.
Here's some appreciation for Gambhir.
It was in December 2018 when Gambhir decided to shock his fans by announcing his unexpected retirement from the game of Cricket. Ever since then, speculations were rife that Gambhir is all set to put his foot forward into the politics, but he denied them all. However, they now turned out to finally be true. On that note, welcome to the world of Politics, Gambhir!