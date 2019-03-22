Gautam Gambhir joins BJP and the Twitter erupts with mixed reactions!

Here’s an interesting update on BJP, other than Narendra Modi’s ‘Chowkidaar’ campaign. Just days before the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has decided to take the internet by storm. The left-handed-batsman has joined the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Ministers, Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad. On being asked the reason behind his sudden dive into the politics, the former cricketer said, "I have been influenced by the PM, his vision for the country. This is a fabulous platform for me to do something for the country.”

Well, this doesn’t really come as a surprise considering Gambhir’s intense love for his motherland and his staunch nationalism that features regularly on social media. Gambhir joining politics has created a stir on social media and his move has evoked mixed reactions from netizens . While many expressed their happiness on Gautam Gambhir's move, others weren’t really happy and questioned his credibility. Let’s not miss the trolls that came along. And even as Gambhir has taken the political plunge, peeps are already predicting Bhajj's entry too.

Some are calling Gambhir's entry as BJP's 'politicial world cup.'!

JAI HIND, JAI BJP, JAI GAMBHIR People and Leader like you will greatly influence Delhi. We need your vision sir. We need to get rid of Mr Kejriwal who led Delhi to its worst condition. Welcome hero of India, and yes it's final of Political world cup. #GautamGambhir 🇮🇳✌️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SHfb5nJsGL — कटाक्ष (@SanataniGaurav) March 22, 2019

Here's the disappointed lot.

#GautamGambhir Chosing politics is always a great move but Chosing a party should be equal great too Sadly both the parties are corrupted to its core Have a great stay in politics — Gongali Appaji (@goldbelt_appaji) March 22, 2019

OOPS!

#gautamgambhir @GautamGambhir "I refuse to join politics" BJP: "How about a Padma Shri?" *Joins BJP* Taliyan bajti rehni chahiye doston — Ashish (@ashish4bharat) March 22, 2019

LOLOL! A hilarious take on the Chowkidaar campaign.

BJP is slowly building a cricket team. They always had good spinners. Recently they got a bunch of night-watchmen. And now #GautamGambhir has joined as opener. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 22, 2019

Here's some appreciation for Gambhir.

#GautamGambhir was a good batsman but I'm very impressed by his philanthropic acts. Joining @BJP4India is his decision and I'm sure that he'll help the society. He doesn't need politics for money or fame. He's already a celebrity. — Jaydeep Bapat (@Jaydeep_Bapat) March 22, 2019

It was in December 2018 when Gambhir decided to shock his fans by announcing his unexpected retirement from the game of Cricket. Ever since then, speculations were rife that Gambhir is all set to put his foot forward into the politics, but he denied them all. However, they now turned out to finally be true. On that note, welcome to the world of Politics, Gambhir!