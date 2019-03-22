image
Friday, March 22nd 2019
English
Gautam Gambhir joins BJP

Politics

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP and the Twitter erupts with mixed reactions!

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir has formed an alliance with BJP, here's how Twitterati reacted.

back
Bharatiya Janta PartycricketFormer Indian CricketerGautam GambhirGautam Gambhir Joins BJPGautam Joins BJPpoliticssports
nextGautam Gambhir joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019

within