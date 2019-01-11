General Bipin Rawat: Gay sex in the Army is unacceptable

In a historic decision, the Supreme Court of India decriminalised homosexuality in September last year. However, in the Indian Army, things are different. At the annual press conference held on January 10, chief General Bipin Rawat was asked to comment on the decriminalizing of homosexuality, to which he said the Army does not allow gay sex. At the same time, Rawat added that the country’s defence forces are not above the law of the land.

"Aap logon me chalega to chalne do. Humare yahan nahi chalega (We will not allow this to happen in the Army) In the army LGBT issues... are not acceptable. We will still be dealing with them under various sections of the Army Act," said General Rawat to the media, adding that when someone joins the Army, they forgo some of their rights and privileges. “Some things are different for us, but we are certainly not above the Supreme Court," he said.

Rawat went on to add that it remains to be seen how the Army takes a call. “I can't say what will happen 20 years down the line," he had said. Speaking about the SC’s ruling that adultery is not a crime, Rawat added that the Army is ‘very conservative.’ "We are neither modernised, nor westernized," he had said.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had decriminalized a part of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Prior to the ruling, it had banned ‘consensual unnatural sex’.