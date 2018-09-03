George Bush turns candy man for Michelle Obama at senator McCain's funeral

Look who turned candyman for the former first lady of the US Michelle Obama? Well, it was at Senator John McCain's funeral that the former President of US, George W Bush, a Republican, made a sweet gesture towards Michelle, a Democrat, as he passed on some candies to her. A video that has gone viral on the internet sees Bush receiving some candies from his wife Laura Bush which he hastily passed it out to Michelle who was seated right next to him.

Meanwhile Laura Bush gets her husband George Bush to give a piece of candy to Michelle Obama during the memorial service for John McCain. pic.twitter.com/0ejRiyKFer — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) September 1, 2018

The video also sees Michelle mouthing a 'thank you' to Mr Bush acknowledging his sudden act of kindness. Now that's what calls for attention, isn't it?

As soon as the video made it to the internet, Twitteratis had a field day raving what a spectacular moment they witnessed. (Sense sarcasm?)

That friend that snuck enough candy into the movies for everyone. More confirmation of George Bush and Michelle Obama's sweet friendship. pic.twitter.com/c0KCi7os4L — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) September 1, 2018

The candy exchange between Laura Bush, George Bush and Michelle Obama is the highlight of 2018. What a perfect little moment between people who have different ideals but still are friends. And thanks Laura for coming prepared!! — Dustin Radka (@DustinRadka) September 1, 2018

The #GeorgeBush Mint Pass is the most Baptist thing on the #Web today. https://t.co/bxct3SQbld — DrLecia (@LookNLive) September 2, 2018

Classic move on how to pass the candy in church. Only thing that is missing is hearing the loud unwrapping of said candy drawing peoples attention away from the speaker. That’s old timey! #McCainFuneral #GeorgeBush #passthecandy https://t.co/oYwNEON05t — Ken (@Kenneth_Jn17_17) September 1, 2018

Otherwise, as Senator John McCain was laid to rest, Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush delivered emotional eulogies which also took a political route as they threw some pointed words at the current President of United States, Donald Trump. Pictures have Barrack Obama, Michelle Obama, George W Bush Laura Bush and many other big names seated in first row as the funeral of McCain took place.