Happy Birthday Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan: PM Modi and others remember the teacher President

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan; he was not just the first Vice-President and second President of India, but also a teacher par excellence, whose efforts led to the revolution in Indian system of education. In his honour, we have been celebrating Teachers' Day every 5th September, since 1962. Born in the year 1888, he was a student of Philosophy at Christian College, Madras. He was not just an outstanding student, but an eminent teaching personality as well, who spread his light of education at various universities, from that of Mysore to Calcutta. He was appointed the Vice-Chancellor of BHU, Delhi University as well as Andhra University.

So how could the political personalities refrain from wishing a person of such stature? Despite the opposing views and perspectives, politicians of various parties came together to remember Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, and also reminded the society of the role that teachers play, in shaping up the future of young India. From PM Narendra Modi to Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani amongst others, all took to social media to commemorate the man, on this date.

I bow to former president of India, great educationist, philosopher and teacher, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. His contribution to our society will always be remembered. The nation celebrates his birthday as Teachers’ Day as a mark of respect for him. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 5, 2018

Commemorated as #TeachersDay, Jayanti of Bharat Ratna & former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is an occasion to honour those playing a vital role in shaping India’s future. I pay my respects to him & our teachers for their invaluable contribution towards Nation building. pic.twitter.com/6bu7LE1zc1 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 5, 2018

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is indeed a man worth remembering and will remain so for ages to come. Here's hoping for a better India, this Teacher's Day, and expecting that the teachings of the best minds reform and improve the way young minds are shaped. Let's take forward the legacy of the man.