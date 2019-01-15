Happy birthday Mayawati: Predictions suggest serious disputes in February

We all agree that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has re-defined the socio-political dynamics of Uttar Pradesh. BSP had its humble beginnings as a minor political outfit under Kanshi Ram in 1984, after which, BSP has gone places under the leadership of Mayawati. In fact, it was Mayawati who transformed BSP from being just pro-Dalit to being accepted by other castes and communities. Political observers feel that Mayawati’s BSP is the only Dalit-centric organization which went on to capture power in the politically important Uttar Pradesh. Woah!

On her birthday, we track the rise of Mayawati, who has been called a "miracle of democracy" by P. V. Narasimha Rao, former Prime Minister of India. In 1993, Kanshi Ram had formed a coalition with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Mayawati became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1995. She became the first female Dalit Chief Minister in India. She was the Chief Minister briefly in 1995 and again in 1997, then from 2002 to 2003 and from 2007 to 2012.

Mayawati has spent four separate terms as the CM of Uttar Pradesh. Presently, she is the national president of the BSP. Let’s see what the future has in store for her:

Astrological Observation:

The transiting Jupiter will help her build confidence in various sections of the society, which will help her revive BSP’s electoral prospects. She will be able to rebuild her cool organization efficiently and strengthen her control. She will gather support from different parties and will also re-establish herself as a prominent leader in UP politics. Also, her efforts will make her expand BSP's presence in other states.

However, her efforts will hit many roadblocks after the 2nd of February 2019. The transiting Saturn will make her path difficult. She will find it difficult to tackle the internal disputes in her party. Mayawati will also face serious challenges from other parties. Mayawati’s adamant behaviour may cause serious disputes with her alliance partners. Her political moves and decisions may get disrupted in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She may have to make compromises in order to strike a deal with the alliance partners.

The period starting from the 22nd of March 2019 indicates favourable situations. There may be a revival in her political fortunes. But at the same time, she may face health issues, so she should remain very careful about her wellbeing. During the period between the 13th of April 2019 and the 6th of June 2019, she will give a tough fight to the haters. The party’s committed voter base will continue to support her, as always. Due to her strong AF leadership, her party may be in a neck to neck competition with her rivals, even though her rivals are pretty strong at this point.

The period until the 5th of July 2019 has its own share of problems. Her growing influence and voters may not translate into success in the post-electoral developments (oopsie!). Planets say that her performance will improve when compared to the last election, but she may not really overcome her rivals. It is also seen that she may not get the desired gains from the alliance. Well, sad for her cuz despite giving a better performance, she may not be able to play the role of “King Maker.”