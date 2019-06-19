Divya Ramnani June 19 2019, 9.17 am June 19 2019, 9.17 am

Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi’s adventurous ‘companionship’ hasn’t really been hidden from the world. But, as they say, you change with time (even though just for time being), and that’s what has exactly happened in the past few days. Call it a miracle or whatever, but both Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi have become cordial towards each other. One such incident took place on June 19, when the Prime Minister of India - Narendra Modi – extended his heartfelt wish to Congress President and his staunch rival Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Narendra Modi not only wished Rahul Gandhi but also wished for his good health. He wrote, “Best wishes to Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life.”

Check out Narendra Modi’s birthday wish for Rahul Gandhi here:

Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2019

In the past, Rahul Gandhi was gracious enough to concede his defeat at the Lok Sabha Elections, as he congratulated Narendra Modi and his party BJP on their triumph. He wrote, “I accept the verdict of the people of India. Congratulations to the winners, Mr Modi & the NDA. Thank you to the people of Wayanad for electing me as your MP. Thank you also to the people of Amethi. Thank you Congress workers & leaders for your hard work in this campaign."

Have a look at Rahul Gandhi’s tweet on BJP’s victory here:

I accept the verdict of the people of India 🇮🇳 Congratulations to the winners, Mr Modi & the NDA. Thank you to the people of Wayanad for electing me as your MP. Thank you also to the people of Amethi. Thank you Congress workers & leaders for your hard work in this campaign. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 23, 2019

Well, that’s quite a sweet gesture from both PM Modi and Gandhi, considering the kind of feuds the two have had in the past. Now, we really don’t mind a ‘mahaghatbandhan’ in the near future. Or do we?