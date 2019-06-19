Rushabh Dhruv June 19 2019, 12.23 pm June 19 2019, 12.23 pm

Congress President, Rahul Gandhi may have lost the 2019 election against BJP, but he has been a constant social media sensation. Right from his iconic hug with PM Narendra Modi to his love-filled message to the PM on his victory, RaGa has been too good with his social media game. On Wednesday, the President of Congress, Rahul Gandhi celebrates his 49th birthday and we are in a mood to take you back in time and share an interesting piece of his life. A flashback to the time when the man introduced his social media manager to the world and left everyone laughing hard!

It was on October 29, 2017 that RaGa made this revelation on Twitter. And much, to everyone's surprise, it was his pet dog whom he tagged as his social media manager. Pidi, his dog, came clean and stated he is the mastermind behind all tweets made by Rahul. Obviously, people could not stop laughing and trolls followed.

Have a look at the tweet below:

Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way 😎 than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! pic.twitter.com/fkQwye94a5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 29, 2017

Having said that, after UPA's nearly disastrous performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Rahul took some lone time with his social media manager. Pidi and RaGa were spotted chilling in Delhi. While Rahul was seen driving his car, it was his pet Pidi who was enjoying the back seat ride. Pidi in the viral picture seemed excited to be clicked!

Have a look at the picture below:

Now we are waiting for Pidi to make it to the parliament. How interesting that would be!