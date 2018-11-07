Happy Diwali 2018: PM Narendra Modi celebrates the festival with Jawans in Uttrakhand!

And we were right! Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, like every other Diwali, celebrated this one too with the soldiers. The PM arrived in Kedarnath on Wednesday morning to seek blessings from the holy shrine at Lord Shiva’s temple. Post which the PM headed to Harsil near Kedarnath where he exchanged greetings with the soldiers posted on the India-China border and celebrated the festival of Diwali with them.

The PM of India took to it his social media and shared glimpses of his Diwali celebrations with the jawans. Modi is seen sharing diwali delicacies with them. This is definitely an endearing sight given that the jawans are away from their homes and families during this festive season.

Well, this is not the first time PM Narendra Modi is celebrating Diwali with soldiers. The PM has made this a ritual ever since he took office four and a half years ago. He celebrated every Diwali during his Prime Ministership with the country’s soldiers. During the last few Diwalis, the PM has visited soldiers at Siachen Glacier, Dograi War Memorial in Khasa, China border and Gurez.