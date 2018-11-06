Happy Diwali 2018: Will PM Narendra Modi continue his tradition THIS Diwali?

It was in 2014 when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India. Remember BJP’s slogan ‘Achhe din aane waale hain’ during the political campaign in 2014? Well, we would not like to comment on if ‘acche din aaye na nahi’, but one thing that we loved about our PM were his Diwali celebrations. We, as human beings, always forget about those few who let us sleep safely every night. We are talking about the soldiers who are away from their families on the borders of the country.

So, since after he became Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has been spending Diwali with the soldiers. In his first year as a PM, Modi visited the Siachen Glacier to meet the soldiers. He told them there, “Today India sleeps peacefully because you stay awake day and night.”

In 2015, PM Modi visited Dograi War Memorial in Khasa and met military troops there. He had told the troops, "I have come to celebrate Diwali with you. I am happy to get this opportunity."

After Siachen Glacier and Amritsar, in 2016, Narendra Modi visited the China border to celebrate the festival. He met jawans of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian Army and Dogra Scouts in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Last year, Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Gurez. He distributed sweets to the soldiers and reportedly spent nearly two hours with them.

We don’t know if next year Modi will continue his post as a PM or will someone else take the position, that only time will tell us. But, we wonder if he will continue the trend of celebrating Diwali with soldiers this year too.