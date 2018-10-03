Has Divya Spandana/Ramya quit Congress' social media cell?

Congress social media chief Divya Spandana recently sparked an unintentional debate when she went Twitter-silent for a couple of days and removed her bio. Many wondered if the 36-year-old, who is credited for revamping Congress’ social media tactics quit the party and defected to the BJP. Spandana rubbished the rumours in a chat with the Economic Times, calling them ‘silly.’

Popularly known as Ramya, she is usually a very active Twitter user, leading to her followers wondering if she was removed from her post. Besides, rumours began circulating that Ramya didn’t head to work for three days and that she’s not been in touch with her team. There are also rumours that the former member of parliament is upset about much of her work being transferred to Nikhil Alva. Alva is the son of Margaret Alva, a Congress party veteran and handles Rahul Gandhi’s twitter handle.

Post the 'sedition' charge against her, will we see a calmer @divyaspandana, I asked. "I'm always calm, doesn't mean I can't speak my mind", she says! pic.twitter.com/Yn3YwFOaF0 — Sohini Guharoy (@sohinigr) September 28, 2018

Thank you guys for extending your support and for those who didn’t like the tweet, well, what can I say? Will keep it ‘classy’ next time 😊

India should do away with the sedition law, it’s archaic and misused.

To the folks who filed the FIR- #PMChorHai 🤭😀 — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) September 26, 2018

Speaking to NDTV, he said: "I can't comment on rumours, I am abroad." Sources told the publication that Congress’ presidents are unhappy with Ramya’s recent tweets on Narendra Modi. In one of her tweets, she referred to Modi as a ‘chor’ or thief, in connection to the Rafale deal which has blown up into a major controversy. The UP police had filed a case of sedition against her. Ramya also reportedly paid no heed to a sexual harassment complaint within her team.