image
Wednesday, October 3rd 2018
English
Has Divya Spandana/Ramya quit Congress' social media cell?

Politics

Has Divya Spandana/Ramya quit Congress' social media cell?

Debanu DasDebanu Das   October 03 2018, 5.54 pm
back
Bharatiya Janata PartyCongressDivya Spandanaramya
nextManeka Gandhi aims to raise the age bar of victims reporting sexual assault
ALSO READ

Rahul Gandhi's birthday greeting to PM Modi is loaded with best wishes

Prashant Kishor, the man behind PM Modi's 2014 LS victory, joins Nitish Kumar's JD(U)

Hospital staff take selfie with Nandamuri Harikrishna's body, sacked