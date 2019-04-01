Hema Malini begins Lok Sabha elections campaign at the golden fields of Mathura

Darshana Devi April 01 2019, 10.52 pm April 01 2019, 10.52 pm

India is well into the election season and politicians are on the campaign trail. Attending rallies, making promises and posing for photo ops. Joining the club is actor-turned-politician Hema Malini. The 70-year-old, who joined BJP back in the year 2004, kick-started her campaign in Mathura on Sunday. She carried out her campaign amidst the golden harvests on the fields of the city, where she won by over 3, 30,000 votes.

Donning a yellow sari, the actor was seen with a sickle and carrying bundles of the harvested wheat crop while working with other women. As part of her caption, she also called her interaction with the working women on the fields ‘an opportunity’. In a previously held interview, she claimed that nobody else till date could match her amount of contributions for Mathura. "People greeted me happily. They welcomed me because I have done a lot for the people of Mathura. I am proud of what I did... in the near future, more development will be the only aim. Nobody has done anything for Mathura before me like the way I did,” she told a news channel.

Since she resides in Mumbai, some leaders in Uttar Pradesh have also said that Mathura will witness an ‘outsider vs Brijwasi’ battle because of her. Responding to the jibe, she told PTI, "Yes, I have a house in Mumbai. What is the problem with that? I have a house here also and I am a Virndavanwasi. I am so involved with the city. I feel some divine connection here. I have been playing Radha and Meera throughout my life and I was in a temple only when my candidature was announced.”

Meanwhile, she is pitted against the Rashtriya Lok Dal's Kunwar Narendra Singh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.