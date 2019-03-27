Hema Malini declares assets worth Rs 101 crore ahead of Lok Sabha elections

BJP MP and actor Hema Malini is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Mathura. While filing her nomination from the Mathura parliamentary constituency, she also declared her assets. As per the affidavit filed by her, Hema is a billionaire with her total assets being worth over Rs 100 crore ( approximately Rs 101 crore). The affidavit also reveals that in the last five years, her net worth saw growth of almost around Rs 35 crore. Prior to the 2014 general elections, she owned assets worth around Rs 66 crore.

The actor's total wealth includes her houses, jewellery, money invested in shares and various deposits. The affidavit also reveals that her husband, actor Dharmendra's assets grew to Rs 12.30 crore during the five years. Both the husband and the wife, as per the data, have earned around Rs 10 crore each, during the period. Hema also owns two cars, a Mercedes and a Toyota.

Dharmendra, who is a billionaire as well, holds assets worth a total value of Rs 123.85 crore.

Among other BJP leaders, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who is contesting from Nagpur, also filed his nomination. He revealed his total assets to be a little over Rs 25 crore.

H Vasantha Kumar, a Congress candidate from Kanyakumari and a multi-billionaire, declared his total wealth over Rs 400 crore. Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Congress candidate from Telangana's Chevella Lok Sabha constituency, is the richest politician among both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with family assets worth Rs. 895 crore. Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Minister P Narayana, on the other hand, owns family assets worth Rs. 667 crore.