Hema Malini, Renuka Sahane react to Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty getting trolled at the parliament

Subhash K Jha May 29 2019, 8.51 pm May 29 2019, 8.51 pm

Newly elected parliamentarians from showbiz, Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan, were recently trolled for the western attire they chose to wear to the parliament. Both the actresses had contested the Lok Sabha polls on TMC tickets and were wearing pants and tops. This does not seem to have gone down well with some and they took to social media to write about it. However, most sane elements of our society would agree that there was nothing wrong with their choice of outfit and they had dressed decorously.

Must most women from the entertainment world are subjected to ceaseless sartorial surveillance and scrutiny, no matter where they go? "No!" says veteran superstar and parliamentarian Hema Malini. “They were nicely dressed. So, I don’t know what the fuss is about. Secondly, who are these people to comment on how we women dress?”

Actress-activist Renuka Shahane agreed with Hema and said, “I do not think there was anything wrong in the clothes both had worn. Their dress was not "unparliamentary" at all. People just need targets to troll and they find it especially easy to target women about the clothes they should or should not wear.”

Actress-politician Khushboo Sunder feels gender attitudes need to evolve with the times. “Times are changing and we need to change. Their work is going to speak and not clothes. There are no hard and fast rules for cotton and linens in parliament. They represent the next gen. The world has seen women breastfeeding their babies in parliament and here we are still stuck up on clothes. I welcome them. More power to them.”

Singer- parliamentarian Baabul Supriyo also put forward his stance on the issue and said, “On social media, millions of people will have millions of opinions. The challenge is to differentiate trolls from positive criticism, ignore or make a note of it and move on.”

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar had the last word on the subject of objectifying women in parliament. “It’s classic textbook sexism and shouldn’t be given attention.”