  2. Politics
Hema Malini: Sunny Deol will continue the good work of Vinod Khanna

Politics

Hema Malini: Sunny Deol will continue the good work of Vinod Khanna

Hema Malini shares her two cents about Akshay Kumar's interview with PM Narendra Modi.

back
BJPBollywoodDharmendraentertainementHema MaliniLok Sabha Elections 2019politicsSunny DeolVinod Khanna
nextUrmila Matondkar, Priya Dutt, Poonam Mahajan; three powerful ladies of Mumbai cast their vote

within