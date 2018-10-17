Horseface vs Tiny: Donald Trump's 'Stormy' ordeal

Anyone who has ever attended a school must’ve been told off for bullying or name-calling their peers. Yet, the US President resorted to just that. Donald Trump called the adult film actress Stormy Daniels ‘Horseface’ and added that she has a ‘third rate lawyer.’ Trump routinely uses (or abuses) Twitter as his mouthpiece to reach out to his people, tweeting about the economy and fake news. It was business as usual for Trump on October 16, before he decided to call out Daniels.

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his...umm...shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny. https://t.co/6DpDD5ELtj — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 16, 2018

Of course, Daniels is not the one to hold back. Adding fuel to fire, she tweeted that it was ‘game on’ for ‘Tiny.’ If you’re wondering why she picked Tiny out of all the adjectives, dig this: Recently Daniels released a book where she described Trump’s pee-pee in great detail. “He knows he has an unusual penis,” Daniels wrote in her book, Full Disclosure. “It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool…I lay there, annoyed that I was getting f**ked by a guy with Yeti p*bes and a d*ck like the mushroom character in Mario Kart...”

.@realDonaldTrump - tens of millions of Americans are tired of your fraud, lies, and corruption. They are equally tired of your attacks on women, especially the ones who you have had sex with while cheating on your wives. We (and the UN) are laughing AT YOU, not with you. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 16, 2018

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, hit back at Trump, calling him a misogynist. Trump and Daniels share a tumultuous affair. While the adult film actress claims that Trump had hooked up with her in 2006, the President denies the claims. Aww, look at the lovebirds!