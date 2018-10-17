Horseface vs Tiny: Donald Trump's 'Stormy' ordeal

Anyone who has ever attended a school must’ve been told off for bullying or name-calling their peers. Yet, the US President resorted to just that. Donald Trump called the adult film actress Stormy Daniels ‘Horseface’ and added that she has a ‘third rate lawyer.’ Trump routinely uses (or abuses) Twitter as his mouthpiece to reach out to his people, tweeting about the economy and fake news. It was business as usual for Trump on October 16, before he decided to call out Daniels.
Of course, Daniels is not the one to hold back. Adding fuel to fire, she tweeted that it was ‘game on’ for ‘Tiny.’ If you’re wondering why she picked Tiny out of all the adjectives, dig this: Recently Daniels released a book where she described Trump’s pee-pee in great detail. “He knows he has an unusual penis,” Daniels wrote in her book, Full Disclosure. “It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool…I lay there, annoyed that I was getting f**ked by a guy with Yeti p*bes and a d*ck like the mushroom character in Mario Kart...”
Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, hit back at Trump, calling him a misogynist. Trump and Daniels share a tumultuous affair. While the adult film actress claims that Trump had hooked up with her in 2006, the President denies the claims. Aww, look at the lovebirds!