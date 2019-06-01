Politics

Pic alert! Narendra Modi’s mum Heeraben Modi watches as son is sworn in as Prime Minister

Entertainment

Rihanna fans shocked to learn they've been mispronouncing her name for YEARS!

  2. Politics
Read More
back
asaduddin owaisiHyderabad
nextWhy did Akshay Kumar give PM Narendra Modi’s swearing in ceremony a miss?

within