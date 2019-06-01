Ranjini Maitra June 01 2019, 6.44 pm June 01 2019, 6.44 pm

Mumbaikars do not need to be told what a mad traffic rush looks like. To be stuck in traffic jams and secretly wish we could walk to work is an everyday story here. It is pretty much the same in all metro cities, though. Add to it the fact that Eid is nearing, and especially in the evening, the Ramzan crowd takes over. MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi recently got stuck in one such jam and he was not a happy man.

Owaisi, who just secured his fourth consecutive win in the Lok Sabha Elections a few days back, got stuck in a traffic snarl on Friday. Since it was the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan, it's safe to assume that huge crowds dominated the roads, heading to the mosque. This led Owaisi to get off his car, stand on the road and manage traffic himself. A video doing the rounds on the internet has him directing the movement of traffic and decongesting the roads. It reportedly took place in Hyderabad's Fateh Darwaza Road. Now that's like a true representative of the people!

The four-time MP in the Lok Sabha polls, Owaisi defeated BJP's J Bhagavanth Rao by over 2 lakh votes. In 2014, he emerged victorious against the same opponent. Owaisi also addressed his followers in Hyderabad's Makkah Masjid on Friday and reacted to the BJP's thunderous win all across the country.

"If Modi can visit a temple, we can visit our mosques, if Modi can go sit in a cave, we Muslims can also proudly say our prayers in mosques. Securing more than 300 seats is not a huge thing, Because India has a living Constitution. The 300 seats (of the BJP) cannot take away our rights," he said.