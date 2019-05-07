ICSE Class 10 results 2019: Shiv Sena member Priyanka Chaturvedi is a proud mother as her son scores big

Rushabh Dhruv May 07 2019, 11.37 pm May 07 2019, 11.37 pm

It was on April 18, 2019, when Priyanka Chaturvedi, who served as a Congress spokesperson for almost 10 years, parted ways from the political party. Reason: Congress reinstated workers who allegedly misbehaved and threatened her. At the time, Priyanka had taken to her Twitter account and expressed displeasure over the same. "Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across the board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," her tweet read. Having said that, on Tuesday, (May 7, 2019), it was a day filled with pride for Priyanka as her son scored BIG during the ongoing class tenth exams.

An elated Priyanka could not keep calm and took to her micro-blogging page to share the joyous news. The newly appointed Shiv Sena member, who was awaiting the verdict of her son's ICSE Result 2019, announced that the boy has made her proud by scoring 96 per cent marks in the Class 10 exams. Not just this, the former Congress leader also wished other students who passed the ICSE Class 10.

Have a look at the tweet by Priyanka Chaturvedi below:

And the boy has made me proud with 96%! Groups hug to all mums from my son’s tenth grade who made this shared journey helpful and the stress lighter! To all the ICSE students who have got their 10th results today, my best wishes and congratulations! — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) May 7, 2019

Earlier, when Priyanka left Congress, she was being quizzed if not getting a poll ticket was her reason to quit the party. Priyanka revealed, “Yes, I had talked about getting a ticket to contest the polls, but not getting one is not the reason I left the party... I want to clarify that that is not the reason for leaving.” She added, “Let me give you an example... If a family member sexually assaults you in the house and you go to your mother and tell her what happened, and in turn get told that let us hush up the matter or there will be a controversy, what should one do? What should one do if your mother tells you to bury the issue?"

Anyways, congratulations to her son!