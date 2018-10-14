Imran Khan going the Modi way, now a Swachh Pakistan?

Pakistan and India may not see eye to eye but at least our Swachh Bharat movement is inspiring our neighbours too. On Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took an oath to make the country “cleaner than Europe”. He officially launched a campaign to improve the hygiene and sanitary conditions in the country. He participated in the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ drive at the Model College for Girls in Islamabad by means of planting a sapling, as stated by Radio Pakistan.

The Pak PM urged the students and youth to partake in the campaign as it connected with the future of the country. He vowed the make the country “cleaner than Europe” in five years. “For this to happen, we will also have to bring a change in our mindset,” he stated adding that “plantation is imperative to protect the environment and check global warming.”

Furthermore, he said that Pakistan is the seventh most vulnerable country to be affected by global warming. He revealed that Lahore is one of the cities high on pollution. Khan claimed his party’s governance had planted a billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He added that his government has a target set of planting around 10 billion trees across the country to help change the pattern of weather. He aims to improve the sanitation systems not just in cities, but in slums and villages too. He stated that as a part of integrated solution, dumping sites would be identified from village to tehsil level for disposal solid waste.

His initiatives to make the country clean and green reminds us of our own PM Modi. His Swachh Bharat campaign has benefited the country at large and it seems like Imran Khan is going the Modi way, what with his now ideology to turn the country into a cleaner place.