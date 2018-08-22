Imran Khan makes his first move, no more political censorship of state media

Looks like Ache Din are here for Pakistan’s state-media run outlets. The newly-elected Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan has managed to lift the censorship on Pakistan Television (PTV) and Radio Pakistan and the media run in the country will now be free from any political censorship.

Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Government of Pakistan, Ch Fawad Hussain, took to Twitter to share this news.

As per vision of @ImranKhanPTI Ended political censorship on PTV, clear instructions issued for a complete editorial independence on PTV and Radio Pakistan, drastic changes ll be visible in Information Dept in coming 3 months Inshallah — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 21, 2018

In his first speech after July 25 elections, Imran Khan had promised that he will bring quite a few reforms in the country to make Pakistan a better place to live and here comes his first move. The previous government led by Nawaz Shariff had made a similar promise of lifting the political censorship of state media, but they had failed to live up to their promise.

The new government plans to implement this reform within three months. Surprisingly, this announcement came in a day after Pakistan sought to ban micro-blogging site Twitter in the country after the tech giant failed to comply with its directive to block objectionable content targeting Pakistan government.