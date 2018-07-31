Imran Khan swears by the Modi blueprint for his swearing in

Imran Khan has emerged victorious in Pakistan’s national assembly elections. The former Pakistan skipper will be swearing in as the Prime Minister on August 11. And guess what? He will be following in the footsteps of none other than current Indian PM Narendra Modi! How, you ask? Well, by inviting the PM for the ceremony. Modi had invited the then PM Nawaz Sharif, when he had taken oath as the Prime Minister of India, back in 2014. Sharif had travelled to Delhi to attend PM Modi's oath ceremony along with other neighboring country leaders from Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh and other countries.

Reportedly, the core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is considering inviting the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) heads for the oath-taking ceremony. That includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi’s decision on attending the same is expected shortly.

Modi had called Imran Khan and congratulated him on his party's victory. He also expressed his hopes on improving India-Pakistan ties. "Pakistan and India will work to open a new chapter in bilateral ties,” said the statement released by the spokesperson of the Indian PM. Imran thanked Prime Minister Modi for his wishes and emphasised that disputes should be resolved through dialogue. “Wars and bloodshed, instead of resolving disputes, lead to tragedies. If India's leadership is ready, we are ready to improve ties with India. If you take one step forward, we will take two steps forward," he had said in his victory speech.

The ties between India and Pakistan have not always been so strained. All was quite well with India-Pakistan peace series and even programs like Aman Ki Asha. However, all went haywire with the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008. The conditions worsened to the point of no redeem with the Uri attacks in 2015 which even dragged Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and his Bollywood commitments. Even though Modi had a stopover in Lahore in December 2015, in order to greet Nawaz on his birthday, the relationship between India and Pakistan didn’t seem to go on the right track.

Well, we will have to wait and watch if PM Narendra Modi accepts the invitation. If he does, he will be the first Indian leader to go to Pakistan for the oath-ceremony.