Imran Khan’s victory in Pakistan makes even Bollywood celebs celebrate

First published: July 27, 2018 10:13 PM IST | Updated: July 27, 2018 10:13 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Though it is not official yet, Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, has seen his party win by a majority in the recent elections. The country is in a celebratory mood as they brace for a ‘Naya Pakistan’ and much of the exuberation has spilled across the border, with many a Bollywood celebrity expressing their support.

Imran’s post-election speech gained a lot of popularity among the masses and many were inspired for a brighter future. Bollywood’s Rishi Kapoor, who was closely following the elections, pitched in his support. He hoped that Imran succeeds in making the people of Pakistan and India have good relations with each other, something that he had been talking about for a while. However, Rishi’s use of the word Mulk, triggered many to wonder if this was a publicity stunt, as his upcoming film is titled the same.

Raveena Tandon too congratulated the people of Pakistan as well, for “choosing/voting for a Democracy above militancy.” She also added that people should always look forward to giving new governments a chance. Raveena also expressed her embarrassment about how the Indian media has been covering the elections.

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sophie Choudry too had messages for Imran Khan. Both wished him the best in making the changes he promised. Jaaved Jaaferi too joined in and certified him as a great sportsman and a diligent social worker.

