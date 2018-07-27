Imran Khan’s victory in Pakistan makes even Bollywood celebs celebrate

Though it is not official yet, Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, has seen his party win by a majority in the recent elections. The country is in a celebratory mood as they brace for a ‘Naya Pakistan’ and much of the exuberation has spilled across the border, with many a Bollywood celebrity expressing their support.

Imran’s post-election speech gained a lot of popularity among the masses and many were inspired for a brighter future. Bollywood’s Rishi Kapoor, who was closely following the elections, pitched in his support. He hoped that Imran succeeds in making the people of Pakistan and India have good relations with each other, something that he had been talking about for a while. However, Rishi’s use of the word Mulk, triggered many to wonder if this was a publicity stunt, as his upcoming film is titled the same.

Well spoken Imran Khan. I have been saying whatever you said on all channels past two days regarding India-Pakistan! I hope you succeed in making your “Mulk” have good relations with my “Mulk” pic.twitter.com/YCe741vW22 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 26, 2018

His victory speech at 92 cricket World Cup made my father predict- “yeh banda pakka ek din Pakistan ka PM banega.” And it happened today. Congrats @ImranKhanPTI sir. Have always been a fan. Now you have the biggest responsibility of bringing peace and harmony in the subcontinent. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 26, 2018

Good morning #NayaPakistan! May this be the beginning of a new era in peace, unity & prosperity for u all! @ImranKhanPTI has many hurdles to overcome! He’s been resilient & determined so far.Let’s hope he really does make the changes he has promised! #pakistanelections #imrankhan — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) July 26, 2018

Congratulations @ImranKhanPTI..you have been a great sportsman and a diligent social worker.. I am sure you will be a wise and potent prime minister benefitting not only Pakistan but also Indo Pak relationships.

Dua’s and best wishes. Nasruminallaahe wa fatahun Qareeb ! — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) July 26, 2018

Raveena Tandon too congratulated the people of Pakistan as well, for “choosing/voting for a Democracy above militancy.” She also added that people should always look forward to giving new governments a chance. Raveena also expressed her embarrassment about how the Indian media has been covering the elections.

Congratulations to our neighbours for choosing/voting for a Democracy above militancy.Always look forward to giving new Govts a chance.Embarrased by the hysterical condescending rant by some of our own News channels.crossing lines of decency.Atleast wait to see where this goes? — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 27, 2018

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sophie Choudry too had messages for Imran Khan. Both wished him the best in making the changes he promised. Jaaved Jaaferi too joined in and certified him as a great sportsman and a diligent social worker.