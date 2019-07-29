The coming August 12 will see a huge event in Indian history. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to feature on the world popular television series that is Bear Grylls' Man vs Wild. The show’s host, who is known to take up the challenges of exploring remote locations across the globe and survive on bare essentials and share the same strategies with his audience, shared the news through his twitter about how the PM will ‘create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change.
The teaser starts with Bear Grylls being his usual self and the gives the glimpses of the various adventures he has been involved in. And as he welcomes Modi, he introduces his as the PM of the ‘World’s largest democracy'. At one instance, Grylls even covers him up with a jacket as a gesture to keep him protected. By the looks of it, it seems exciting as PM Modi is seen getting causal and chatty with Grylls. Guess, the two bonded well like friends.
Sharing his experience, Bear Grylls said, “It is such a privilege to be taking Prime Minister Modi on an adventure into the Indian wilderness and I feel truly honoured to get to spend time with this remarkable world leader. The wild reminds us that we need each other and that together we are stronger. I am so excited to spend time with the PM and to get to know the man who leads this great nation."
Given how the Indian PM has a stronghold at international communication and is often seen being involved in getting in touch to the audience, especially the younger generation, and the news comes as a delight to Modi fans. This would serve as a brand new way for the Indian PM to explore his new side and give a piece of it on the camera as well.