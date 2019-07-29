Priyanka Kaul July 29 2019, 6.45 pm July 29 2019, 6.45 pm

The coming August 12 will see a huge event in Indian history. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to feature on the world popular television series that is Bear Grylls' Man vs Wild. The show’s host, who is known to take up the challenges of exploring remote locations across the globe and survive on bare essentials and share the same strategies with his audience, shared the news through his twitter about how the PM will ‘create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change.

Check out the tweet here:

People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019

The teaser starts with Bear Grylls being his usual self and the gives the glimpses of the various adventures he has been involved in. And as he welcomes Modi, he introduces his as the PM of the ‘World’s largest democracy'. At one instance, Grylls even covers him up with a jacket as a gesture to keep him protected. By the looks of it, it seems exciting as PM Modi is seen getting causal and chatty with Grylls. Guess, the two bonded well like friends.

PM Modi also tweeted on his handle:

India- where you find lush green forests, diverse wildlife, beautiful mountains and mighty rivers. Watching this programme will make you want to visit different parts of India and add to discourse of environmental conservation. Thanks @BearGrylls for coming here! @DiscoveryIN https://t.co/AksPyHfo7X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2019

Sharing his experience, Bear Grylls said, “It is such a privilege to be taking Prime Minister Modi on an adventure into the Indian wilderness and I feel truly honoured to get to spend time with this remarkable world leader. The wild reminds us that we need each other and that together we are stronger. I am so excited to spend time with the PM and to get to know the man who leads this great nation."