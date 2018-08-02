Ivanka Trump dated this That 70's Show star who's not too kicked about it

Before she got cushy with Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump has had a rather interesting line-up of relationships. And while one of them was called Bingo Gubelmann (yes that's a name... was also busted for possession of cocaine in 2016), the latest name to come emerge from Ivanka's dating diary is That 70's Show star Topher Grace and if his latest interview is any indication then he isn't too proud of it.

The actor confirmed to the Daily Beast that he dated US President Donald Trump's oldest daughter. "Uh … I did," he said. "Certainly it wasn’t a political statement. This was a decade ago. I met her here in New York and we went on a couple of dates."

The two became an item in 2006 after being spotted together at Trump’s 25th birthday party in Las Vegas; Ivanka and not Donald's of course. So did Grace, who ironically plays a former grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan in Spike Lee's Blaclansman, ever meet the real deal? Not really. In the interview, Grace further claims that he never got a chance to meet Donald Trump. Having said that the actor doesn't seem to be a fan of Trump's political career. “It’s a daily deluge,” he told the Beast. “I can’t even think what the scandal was five weeks ago.” We agree.