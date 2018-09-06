Jackass alert: BJP MLA Ram Kadam will help men kidnap and marry women

Common sense hardly prevails nowadays. With the rise in the number of absurd statements, most of which come from the ones in positions of power, one can say so comfortably. Be it BJP or Congress, most of the political parties often suffer due to the loose cannons that exist amongst them. And another one has gone off for BJP as MLA Ram Kadam has made a staggering statement.

It so happened that Ram Kadam, a BJP MLA from Ghatkopar constituency of Maharashtra, was making a speech at a Dahi Handi event, on the occasion of Janmashtami. A video of him making a statement went viral, where he can be seen saying clearly how he would help men kidnap and marry a woman, even if she is not ready for the same. He said, "You can call me.. if you call me saying I have proposed a girl and need your help.. I will definitely help you.. I will call your parents and ask them…If they say they like that girl then… I will kidnap that girl and give it you.. now take my number." The clip was shared on social media by Jitendra Awhad, an NCP MLA.

Obviously, it sparked an outrage on and off social media as the citizens were outraged at such a blatant display of patriarchal mindset. Ironically, the Twitter bio of Kadam states that he is brother to over 60k women. Well, if the intentions are so, the sisters should be worried.

However, he has apologised for his remarks. He said on Thursday, "The sentiments of mothers and sisters have been hurt as my statement was twisted by political rivals. I have expressed regrets for the same. I apologise again for the incident."

Well, we hope the next time Kadam keeps his political steps in check.