Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s latest gimmick involves food and a tree

Lok Sobha Elections 2019 will soon take place, politicians are doing the best to their ability to garner the attention of the public. It looks like Pawan Kalyan has joined the club too. The actor turned politician, on Sunday, was spotted sitting and having his lunch under a tree in between his campaign. Pictures and videos of him donning a white kurta-pyjama set and enjoying his meal have taken over the internet.

The videos have him eating his lunch out of a clay vessel under a tree. One wonders whether it is a publicity stunt or what as the videos appears to be something that is preplanned. He seems to be sitting in a backyard or a lawn of a guest house and enjoying his meal. We can also see security personnel in the background. Check the picture and videos here.

Kalyan was also in Gajuwaka recently to file his nomination from the Assembly segment in Visakhapatnam district and it was more than a festival for his fans to welcome their favourite star to their place. Throughout his rally, on his way to the municipal office, he stood on the top of his vehicle and was surrounded with an infinite number of fans who had reached Gajuwaka from the surrounding districts to give their hero a grand reception.

While addressing at the meeting, he thanked fans for their joyous welcome and said, “We are going to form a government and your favourite Pawan Kalyan will take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.”

“We have fielded winning horses in the election race. By fielding former CBI joint director V.V. Lakshminarayana, YSRC leaders will not come for campaigning as they will shiver while facing him. In some places, we have fielded mass leaders. Our candidates are fielded based on who the opponents fielded. If they field an intellectual, we are doing the same,” he added.

Just recently, he also questioned the wisdom of the Supreme Court’s directive that the public should stand up and show respect when the national anthem is played in the theatres.

“I don’t like to stand up when National Anthem plays in theatres. A leisure time such as watching a movie with family and friends has now been made into a test to demonstrate one’s patriotism,” said the Jana Sena chief.