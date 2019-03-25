image
Monday, March 25th 2019
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan enjoys a meal beneath the trees

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s latest gimmick involves food and a tree

Pictures and videos of Pawan Kalyan enjoying a meal under a tree has gone viral on the internet.

