JanaSena Party founder Pawan Kalyan feels says PM Modi has disappointed people

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan is busy with Jana Kalyan these days. He has stepped into politics full time and has 'quit' films to 'correct' the system. In an interview to ANI recently, the founder of JanaSena attacked PM Narendra Modi. He said, "People have given a great mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi but he has disappointed them. When the BJP came to power, they repeated the mistakes committed during the Congress regime and thus hurt the people.”

The Gabbar Singh star didn't shy away from playing the South card saying that "Northern Indian political elites try to understand southern India through representatives, which is not a holistic knowledge. North Indian political elite should have a deeper understanding of southern India."

Talking about why he left movies, Kalyan said, "Currently we have identified the issue. We have identified the corruption, an individual or a political party. I'm just trying to correct the system. So I came out and I have quit films. It is not an easy journey for me.”

Though currently, Pawan Kalyan is concentrating on politics, we are sure his fans are keen to watch him on the big screen but his next may be far, far away from the big screen.