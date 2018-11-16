Japanese minister in charge of cyber security says he never used a computer

This is what a perfect loophole looks like. Yoshitaka Sakurada, the deputy head of the government panel on cybersecurity in Japan and is responsible for supervising policies, left many astonished when he said he did not know how to operate a computer.

"Since the age of 25, I have instructed my employees and secretaries, so I don’t use computers myself,” he said while answering Masato Imai, an independent Lower House lawmaker.

A bemused Imai said, “It’s shocking to me that someone who hasn’t even touched computers is responsible for dealing with cybersecurity policies."

Takeshi Saiki, a member of the Democratic Party for the People, quizzed Sakurada about measures that are in place to combat cybersecurity issues. He was met with a vacant answer “I don’t know the exact details”, said the minister.

This is not the first time that he is turning up as a disappointment, though. He was recently probed about the forthcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paraolympics Games, their policies and budget. Sakurada mostly relied on his associates for answers to the questions, reports Japan Times. Later, he claimed he had not received the questionnaire in advance and hence was not prepared for the debate.