Jaya Bachchan campaigns for Dimple Yadav while Prakash Raj rallies for Kanhiya Kumar

Onkar Kulkarni April 21 2019, 3.35 pm April 21 2019, 3.35 pm

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 have begun and are being conducted in phases over India. With this, politicians are on their toes promoting their respective parties, and garnering attention from the junta for votes. Former Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan who has been serving as the Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha from the Samajwadi Party is leaving no stone unturned in campaigning for the elections too. As seen in pictures, Jaya arrived to offer her support to her fellow Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav. The latter’s husband is the Samajwadi Party supremo and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav.

Jaya looks perfectly prepped up for the sunny summers as she keeps her head covered with her saree’s pallu. Draping herself in the light cotton garment, she keeps her eyes cool with brown shades. The senior member from the Bollywood fraternity visited Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh as she addressed the junta and the press there. Dimple took to Twitter to share about Jaya’s visit and also taunted Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, filmmaker and politician Prakash Raj too came out in the season of political campaigning. He showed his support towards Kanhaiya Kumar, who is associated with Communist Party of India. Dressed in a crisp white shirt, the actor was seen speaking at the dais along with Kanhaiya. The duo was offered garlands before they took to the stage in Begusarai in Bihar. Prakash even posted the pictures on his Twitter page and wrote a message in support of Kanhaiya saying that he could see hope in the eyes of the people.

#begusarai RISING up to @kanhaiyakumar ..as I travel with him I can see hope in the eyes of the people ..WINDS OF CHANGE ...I can sense empowering n ensuring a #citizensvoice .. I’m proud to be by his side pic.twitter.com/XpNQ7x6XFa — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 20, 2019

For the unaware, on 12 February 2016, Kanhaiya Kumar was arrested by the Delhi police. A case was registered against him on 13 February. He was charged over an event organised by some students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus against the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.