  2. Politics
Jaya Bachchan takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, holds him responsible for 'creating chaos'

Politics

Jaya Bachchan takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, holds him responsible for 'creating chaos'

Jaya Bachchan recently took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the audience at a rally.

back
aishwarya rai bachchanBollywoodHappy New YearJaya BachchanpoliticsPrime minister narendra modiSalman KhanShah Rukh Khan
nextPriyanka Gandhi receives severe backlash for this video of kids abusing PM Narendra Modi, watch here

within