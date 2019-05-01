Darshana Devi May 01 2019, 3.17 pm May 01 2019, 3.17 pm

Veteran actor and politician Jaya Bachchan is one actor in Bollywood who has been the most brutal with her remarks. The lady has never minced words when it came to giving people a piece of her mind and due to which, she has been dragged into multiple unnecessary controversies as well. Her sharp words and devil-care attitude has put a tag of ‘controversy’s favourite child’ on her and yet again, she has made it to the headlines for the same. This time, it’s for remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) leader addressed a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday. During which, she seemingly went on to take a dig at PM Modi, by calling him the person ‘creating chaos in the country.’ “Iss desh mein iss waqt jo mahaul hai, jo rakhwala hai wahi desh ke saath gadbad kar raha hai (At this point in time, the one who is responsible for protecting the nation is the one who is creating chaos and disorder), she said.

Jaya Bachchan takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, holds him responsible for 'creating chaos'

Having said that, we thought of providing you with some of the incidents when she unleashed her savage self.

#1 When she called Happy New Year a ‘nonsensical’ film

Even though the film starred her son Abhishek Bachchan alongside Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan slammed it publically when she was asked to comment on it and termed it as ‘nonsensical’.

#2 Her ‘I would have slapped SRK’ statement

It was when Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan got into a heated argument in 2008 and during which, the former happened to make an unpleasant statement about Salman’s ex and her bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Jaya couldn’t take it and openly said, “I would have slapped Shah Rukh, if he had made any infamous statement about Aishwarya in my presence.”

#3 Her angry response when one of the paps called Aishwarya as 'Aish'

Jaya found it utterly disrespectful when Aishwarya was called 'Aish' by one of the paparazzi a few years ago. She made it evident by asking him loud, "What's Aish? Is she your school friend?"

#4 “Don’t do that, stupid”

This was her response when a fan tried to take a selfie with her once without permission. That was after he also almost touched her and the actor soon lost her cool completely on his ill-mannered behaviour.

Surely, it’s only Jaya Bachchan who can roll out the savage words so effortlessly!