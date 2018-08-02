Just In: Aamir Khan puts the rumours to rest, will NOT go to Pakistan for Imran Khan’s oath ceremony

Rumours need to take a backseat here, as Aamir Khan will not be visiting Pakistan anytime soon. As opposed to the specualtions, Bollywood’s perfectionist will not be attending Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony which is going to take in August. Reason? Well, he has not received any official invitation for the same.

The clarification comes from the star, just after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry mentioned to the Pakistani media that former cricketers namely Kapil Dev, Navjot Singh Sindhu and Sunil Gavaskar along with Aamir have been invited to the event.

In a statement given by Aamir to News18, the superstar has confirmed that he hasn’t received any invitation. He further added that even if he gets an invite, he will not be able to make it, as he is “too busy”. So sorry Imran Khan, Aamir is not keen to cross the border yet!

For the uninitiated, Imran Khan, who is soon to take over the Prime Ministerial position in Pakistan is all set to host a grand swearing-in ceremony. The former cricketer has invited a league of celebrated and eminent Indians to his oath-taking ceremony, which will take place on August 11. The cricketer-turned-politician’s party PTI is the single largest in Pakistan’s National Assembly with 115 seats. The party is still short of a few seats to claim majority in the 270-member House.