Hey! This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com, my name is Krithika, and today we are going to be talking about the world’s most famous carrot. Well, a carrot-headed man. A carrot-headed man who incidentally sits on a powerful throne in a building called The White House.

If you had to do a quick recap of the year 2018, it was quite eventful really – we had a super blue blood moon, a Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned, Australia hosted the Commonwealth Games, Cuba got a new President, The European Union and Britain had a love-hate relationship, there was the royal wedding, (honestly, there were waaay to many weddings). All this, and the President of the United States of America still found a way to stay in the limelight every few days. Well, he’s never had any trouble doing that – somebody thought it was a great idea for him to have a Twitter account, and the whole world stops what they’re doing every once in a while to digest Trump’s latest pet peeve and his opinion of it.

He’s never shied away from letting the world know what he thinks - even if it means embarrassing himself in the process, and in this podcast we’re gonna take you through eight of the choicest moments from last year that scream out Donald J Trump.

A stormy year

This year, Trump had to fight an economic slowdown, scandalous allegations, and try and find funds for the wall he wanted to build along Mexico. Honestly, have you ever thought or heard so much about Mexico before Trump became President? Any publicity is good publicity, they say, and the whole world is thinking about Mexico thanks to this one guy.

This year, Trump also didn’t hold back on anything for the sake of diplomacy. Were the US and Canada on great terms for decades? Yes. Did that stop Trump from saying things to ruin those great terms? Nope! Are members of the European Union and NATO important for world politics? Yes! Does Trump let that stop him from saying whatever he wants to, right in their faces, being on their soil? Nope!

Not to forget the bromance that blossomed between him and Vladimir Putin. I mean let’s face it, we’ve seen so many images that the Russian government releases of Putin – him riding a horse like a warrior, fishing, hiking, climbing things. They both love the attention so it was only a matter of time before they began exchanging numbers and tips on how to stay to relevant.

And then Trump went and staged a summit with the ONE guy the world thinks is scarier than Putin – the Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-Un. Honestly, it was like Trump was following the script of one of those parody movies, calling Kim ‘the little rocket man’, and then saying Kim and he ‘fell in love’. It’s like he knows exactly what will make good meme material, he says all the right things!

And yeah, things got pretty stormy for him, quite literally. Stormy Daniels, the adult film star, brought the A-rated drama into the already mind-blowing soap opera that is Donald J Trump’s public life. Now, what’s the difference between an adult movie and Trump’s time at the White House? At least you know when the movie will end.

Embarrassing media presence

Donald Trump has gained the unlikely title of America’s entertainment head. Who needs reality TV, this guy constantly loses his plot and lets the whole world know. And his favorite way to Tweet about people is by giving them nicknames. Need an example? Here’s what he said about former Vice President Joe Biden: "Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!" First of all, he calls a former Vice President crazy. Second of all, what are those threats? It’s the equivalent of our ‘tu jaanta hai mera baap kaun hai?’ Actually no scratch that. It’s what one mean kindergartener would tell another in the playground. Except here the mean guy is 72-years-old.

When actor Robert De Niro, who isn’t the biggest fan of Trump, caught the President’s attention, Trump Tweeted saying he thought De Niro was a low-IQ individual and believes he might be punch-drunk after too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. If being a low-IQ individual means you can have a 300-dollar net worth, nobody would mind being Robert De Niro! And how low-IQ should you be to win two Academy Awards and Emmys and BAFTAs? Trump doesn’t know the answer because all he did on screen was yell ‘You’re fired’ - something he seems to love doing in office too!

He also loves taking credit for just about anything. He Tweeted and said he brought down gasoline prices, so more people ended up driving, and that caused traffic jams throughout the USA. Wow. Take credit for school shootings or unemployment rates or medical care crisis? Mmm, nah. he’s not really in the mood for it.

He is such great fodder for events, even events like the Oscars, and he was so displeased with how they tripped on him, this was his Tweet “Lowest rated oscars in HISTORY! Problem is we don’t have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)!

Sigh! Well, maybe they should’ve just given him the Special Achievement award - that would’ve shut him up! He consistently plays the part of a disgruntled child even though he’s in one of the highest offices in the world. If that’s not a special achievement, I don’t know what is!

One of the most popular nicknames he very kindly awarded was to Hillary Clinton, she’s always gonna be Crooked Hillary in his books. But then, he also called Melania, his own wife, “Melanie” in one of his Tweets so Hillary isn’t gonna take him seriously!

There’s nobody he doesn’t not like – Oprah Winfrey? Send some mean Tweets towards her. Meryl Streep? Damn, people love her so be meaner! Alec Baldwin? Can do a great imitation of Trump so save some especially choice mean Tweets for him! Barack Obama? How dare he set a standard for people to measure Donald Trump with? Just go ahead and say whatever makes you seem like the better President. Who needs facts and figures when you’re the head of the country?

Fake News

Donald Trump is go-to material for TV shows, live shows and comedy sketches - he’s always up to something you can make fun of. But he’s also inspired a lot of books with his activities. Yeah, books. First of all the titles are to die for.

One is called ‘Fear: Trump in the White House’. Sounds like a badly made horror movie that ran out of budget - pretty much sums up what the President’s term has been like, because in the book, apparently a White House insider says Trump is an idiot and another says he has the IQ of a school kid.

Another book by Michael Wolff is called ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House’ Well, fury is the President’s perpetual mood - he’s always angry with something or the other. And fire doesn’t refer to the fire within and all that jazz - it probably refers to the President’s favorite activity. Regular Presidents have meetings when their schedule clears up. Donald Trump fires people. This book also claims that a 100% of the people in the White House believe that Trump is unfit for office. That’s means a 100% of these people probably didn’t go vote!

There’s another book called ‘Media Madness: Donald Trump, the Press and the War over Truth’ written by Howard Kurtz and it was about the tense relationship between Trump and the media. But the title sounds more like a bad sequel in a franchise that shouldn’t have been started in the first place.

There was this guy named David Frum who was a White house speechwriter for George W Bush. He got tired of writing speeches and wrote an entire book about the disaster that shouldn’t be allowed to speak. The book is called ‘Trumpocracy: the Corruption of the American Republic’

You can’t leave the President’s trusted aides out of this - his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have their special place in Ronald Kessler’s book. It’s called ‘The Trump White House: changing the rules of the game’ and it talks about all the rules these two are breaking while giving bad advice to big daddy Trump!

Another book’s title leaves nothing to your imagination. It’s called ‘Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.’ This was written by Omarosa Manigault Newman, who used to serve as the Director of Communication as part of the Trump administration. She wasted no time after she left office in 2018, wrote a book, and declared Trump’s cognitive functioning is declining. I mean, why write a whole book about how bad Trump is and call him unhinged? He doesn’t seem like the kind who reads books. You want him to know what you think? Tweet it!

Squabble with China

Donald Trump doesn’t need to know about policies before he starts making them. If he thinks something is right, it’s right! Why do you need diplomacy when you have a vocabulary of insults? His relationship with China is a great example of Trump’s way of running world affairs.

Trump wanted to increase tariffs from 10% to 25% on Chinese imports worth 250 billion dollars.

In very true Hollywood style, he even gave a warning to China that he wouldn’t back down on his decision. Being equally filmy, Xi Jinping said “Great winds and storms may upset a pond but not an ocean!”

Now Trump must’ve thought he was a genius when he made this move, but every time he made new declarations, stocks fell, leading world economists said this would be bad not just for China and the US but also for the rest of the world in the long run. And something that he hadn’t planned but might happen, is that Americans stand to lose in this deal! Consumers from his country may ended paying more for certain products, and American companies operating in China are really confused about what their next move should be because China definitely isn't going to be easy on them now.

This could’ve been resolved with diplomacy but Trump will always try drama first!

Slanging matches with allies and foes

Whether they’re from his political party or not, whether they are a part of his White House team or not, it really doesn’t matter to Trump. He will find you, and he will tell you what he thinks of you. The whole world loves Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But Trump will be the one to Tweet and say things like Justin Trudeau is meek and mild, that he is dishonest and weak. He could’ve just said, hey Justin, here are the US’s trade demands, let’s talk over it. But nope, it’s easier to rant on Twitter!

When there were terror attacks in London, he targeted the Mayor, Sadiq Khan, and said he was responsible for the attacks; that he brought in crime. Seems like a joke coming from the man whose idea of protecting school children in his own country was providing schools with guns!

If there are other people in the world who love power, he will find a way to make friends with them and say nice things even if they are dictators, or monarchists. It can’t be easy finding other leaders who are narcissists! So if they exist, Trump WILL make sure to be friends with them because hey, birds of a feather!

Policy failures

When Trump first sat in the Oval Office, he had two options to choose from. Option 1 was to frame his own new policies and become a great President. Option 2 was to undo every policy that Obama had created.

Now, Option 1 seemed too sensible to be true. Because why should you listen to White House experts? So he rejected every important agreement like the Paris Agreement, and made changes so the fossil fuel industries could benefit from it. He is the President of America but he sees nothing wrong in promoting investment opportunities in the dirtiest fossil fuels.

The world was confused about Palestine, but not Donald Trump. He swooped in, moved the location of the Turkish Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and left more confusion in his wake. If he can’t solve it, he thinks it’s a great idea to confuse people more! At least they’ll have something new to argue about!

Of course he would do things like that! The guy who seemingly holds one of the most powerful positions in the world does not believe in climate change. Oh well, maybe the ice caps are melting because Santa Claus’s workshop caught on fire.

False claims

The President is also a big fan of statements, WRONG statements to be precise. There were fact checks run on him and everything he said, and Donald Trump has the amazing ability to be wrong about a whole range of topics that include health care, tax reform, immigration law, insurance, job creation - no matter what the issue is, Donald Trump can make a story up about it! If he made a promise and he couldn’t keep it successfully, like tax reforms, he will just make another promise up as he goes, and it’ll be so vague you won’t know whether he kept his promise or not.

He confidently Tweeted in November and said big steel was renovating plants all over the USA because auto companies were pouring into the country and that big brands were announcing major new plants. But General Motors clarified, saying they had to in fact close down some American Plants because the President’s steel tariffs made it tough to do business.

But Trump also has a great defense mechanism. If something isn’t working out too well, or there’s a report that says one of his policies isn’t really working, all he has to do is whip out his phone and type out the words ‘Fake News!’ It’s his favorite phrase after ‘You’re fired’!

Ending the year amid chaos

Donald Trump sure knows how to keep the world waiting for his next antic. And sometimes he does the most unexpected things. The US Navy Seal Team 5 are members of special operation forces, and are supposed to be elite, trained troops that are important for extremely crucial operations, and are assigned to war zones. Nobody knows who or what they are.

But when the President met them in Baghdad, as part of his surprise visit to Iraq, he decided it was a great idea to take pictures and put them up online. Instead of assigning dangerous tasks that would save the world, he probably just ended up putting them in danger.

He also threatened to close the Southern border because he wasn’t able to build the wall on his terms. He also doesn’t approve of the immigration laws that exist in the USA currently. But then again, what really meets with his approval?

He’s had quite an eventful year and has a great way of dealing with things.

That’s Donald J Trump for you:

A man who loves giving nicknames to diplomats and officials.

A man who takes holidays when there are too many issues to deal with.

A man who climbed Air Force One with toilet paper trailing behind him.

A man who calls other powerful world leaders crazy, or says he’s in love with them, depending on which side of the bed he got out of that morning.

A man who sees no difference in foreign policies and a photoshoot with a supermodel, and lets his family take decisions on any of these issues just as easily.

I think we’ve seen enough of the man in 2018, and if he has his way, and his Twitter account, we’ll be hearing more of him in 2019.

This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com and my name is Krithika.

