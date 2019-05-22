  2. Politics
Jyotiraditya Scindia is a 'proud father' as son Mahanaryaman Scindia graduates from Yale University

Politics

Jyotiraditya Scindia is a 'proud father' as son Mahanaryaman Scindia graduates from Yale University

Jyotiraditya Scindia took to Twitter to share the news of his son Mahanaryaman Scindia's graduation along with many pictures.

back
AaryamanAaryaman ScindiaJyotiraditya ScindiaLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha Elections 2019Mahanaryaman Scindiapolitics
nextQuickies 21st May 2019: Vivek Oberoi tweets apology, Prabhas' Saaho new poster out, Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary and more...

within