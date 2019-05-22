Jyotiraditya Scindia is a 'proud father' as son Mahanaryaman Scindia graduates from Yale University

Darshana Devi May 22 2019, 10.03 am May 22 2019, 10.03 am

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia recently contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Guna. Away from the exit polls, the politician had his ‘proud father’ moment on Sunday. His son Mahanaryaman Scindia graduated from the prestigious Yale University in the US. The 48-year-old leader took to Twitter to share the news, along with pictures of him and his son. His posts were met with many likes and retweets including that of Riteish Deshmukh, actor and son of former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

The pictures see the politician decked up in a grey suit, standing beside his son who is wearing a black robe. As part of his caption, he wrote that it was a ‘special moment’ for the entire family and that he was proud to be standing by his son. In another post, he shared a picture which has him and his family in one frame and sees Aaryaman proudly displaying his graduation certificate.

Check out his first tweet below:

I feel extremely proud as a father today that my son @AScindia graduates from @Yale University. A special moment for the entire family. Proud to be by your side as you graduate, son! #yalecollege #classof2019 pic.twitter.com/kt8ELVqmtm — Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 19, 2019

Here’s his other tweet:

Aaryaman conferred with BA degree by Dean at Yale University at Commencement ceremony today- you make us proud @AScindia - #Yale2019 pic.twitter.com/prY428Owzw — Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 21, 2019

Riteish, in his tweet, poured in his wishes for Aaryaman calling him a ‘handsome young man’.

Like father like son.(look more like brothers) ... @AScindia is a handsome young man, congratulations on your graduation. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 19, 2019

Aaryaman had been rigorously campaigning for his father. Only recently, he also made a vote appeal on the micro-blogging site and urged people to go out and vote on May 12, the day, when his father's constituency went to polls in the Sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. He also apologised for not being able to be present during the elections.

Take a look at his video here:

Meanwhile, Mr Scindia was recently asked about Congress’ chances to win the elections this time. To which, he replied saying, “My assessment is the Congress party, the UPA government will form the government at the Centre and I am very confident of our performance as a coalition. I think the people of India are waiting for the moment to respond to the injustice that has been meted out to them by the Narendra Modi government over the last five years.”