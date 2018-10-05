K Chandrasekhar Rao calls Congress leader ‘Ghulam’ Nabi Azad

Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday expressed his disagreement with the grand alliance of Congress-TDP-TJS-CPI. He was rather furious with this coalition and called the Congress Senior Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad a ‘ghulam’ (slave) of the opposition party. Attacking Telangana Jana Samithi president Prof Kodandram, he said, “You have shamelessly allied with Chandrababu, who had arbitrarily shot down hundreds of Telangana activists. He is a Telangana Drohi. Had you begged me, I would have offered four seats. We fought for 14 years and won Telangana. I escaped death’s jaws and brought Telangana, and now you want to sell it to Amaravati?”

He further blamed the opposition for stooping low and carrying out cheap politics. He even went on to say that Congress has mortgaged Telangana’s pride.

Calling out to Telangana Congress leaders as slaves, he further said, “There are two types of ghulams —one at state-level and one at Delhi-level. That sort of ghulam is Ghulam Nabi Azad,”. Adding further, “He said that TRS had no role in the formation of Telangana; then, ‘was is it your father’s role?’ There is no shame.”

Meanwhile, the party leaders from the alliance, unanimously agreed to elect the President of Telangana Jana Samithi, Pro Kondandram as the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) chief. CPM was formed after the alliance’s meeting in Hyderabad wherein they laid out the objectives of the coalition.