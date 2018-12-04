Kamal Haasan has politics on mind, plans to quit acting post Indian 2

Superstar Kamal Haasan on Monday surprised everyone when he said that he will quit acting and will devote more time to politics. Kamal revealed that post wrapping Indian 2, he will quit acting and focus on politics and help people. Further, he also said that his production company would be financing several public-centered programmes.

“Makkal Needhi Maiam (his political party) will field candidates in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu. I’ll quit acting after the upcoming project ‘Indian 2’, the shooting of which is slated to start on December 14,” the 64-year-old actor said to the reporters in Kizhakkambalam. Kamal was inaugurating the handing over keys of 37 houses to poor families in Njaralur Colony by the Twenty-20 and the Kizhakkambalam panchayat.

“I feel greater happiness to come to functions like this where those in power walk the talk. However without power all your dreams will remain as dreams. I want to emulate the programmes being implemented here back in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Talking about Indian, the film starred Manisha Koirala and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles along with Goundamani, Senthil, Nedumudi Venu, Kasturi, Sukanya, and Crazy Mohan as the supporting role. Kamal played the role of a 70-year-old freedom fighter who turns vigilante to battle crime and corruption.

View this post on Instagram #VitaminSea A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Nov 27, 2018 at 4:00am PST

Actor Kajal Aggarwal earlier this week confirmed that she will be starring opposite Kamal in the second installment of his hit film Indian and it will soon go on floor. The film will also mark the reunion of Shankar and Haasan after a span of two decades.