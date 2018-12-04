image
Tuesday, December 4th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Kamal Haasan has politics on mind, plans to quit acting post Indian 2

Politics

Kamal Haasan has politics on mind, plans to quit acting post Indian 2

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   December 04 2018, 1.12 pm
back
Crazy MohanEntertainmentGoundamaniIndian 2Kajal AggarwalKamal HaasanKasturiMakkal Needhi MaiamManisha KoiralaNedumudi VenupoliticsSenthilShankarSukanyaUrmila Matondkar
nextChandramukhi Muvvala: All you need to know about Telangana’s first transwoman MLA candidate who has gone missing
ALSO READ

Kamal Haasan's 'viral' public transport bus ride

Indian 2: Kamal Haasan starrer to start rolling from THIS date

Another Bigg Boss pair come together for the big screen!