Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar: Bollywood celebrities attend PM Modi's swearing in ceremony

For the second time, BJP leader Narendra Modi has taken the oath as the Prime Minister of India. It was in 2014 that Narendra Modi took the oath to safeguard India as the country's Prime Minister. With a clear majority this time, the ruling party has come to power again and Narendra Modi will reclaim his governing position. Reportedly, not less than 8000 guests are expected to be a part of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Not just this, many Bollywood actors have also flown down to Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

We told you how Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Hema Malini to Kangana Ranaut were papped on a Thursday morning at the airport with an aim to attend the oath ceremony. Going by the live updates, Narendra Modi has finally taken the oath as the 15th Prime Minister of India. Also, seen is Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput and other celebrities at the event. Have a look at their picture and video below:

Here's a look at PM Modi amid taking the oath:

Extending her support to Modi, Kangana had said to ANI, "My warm wishes are with Prime Minister Modi so that he can accomplish his dream of making our country a five trillion economy." "We stand nowhere in front of him, all we can do is support him for achieving his goals. Besides that, he is one of the most loved and appreciated prime ministers of our country and that is just because of the hard work that he has put in," she further told the news agency.

In terms of politicians, Mamata Banerjee has rejected Narendra Modi's invitation and has made it clear on Twitter that she won't be a part of the ceremony. From the opposition, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chief Sonia Gandhi had confirmed their attendance for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, say reports. The family members of 50 BJP workers who reportedly lost their lives due to political violence in West Bengal were also invited.

