The swearing-in of a Prime Minister gains the attention of everyone in the country and abroad. While foreign dignitaries were among those present at Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, several Bollywood big shots too, were among the ones present. To name a few, the event saw the attendance of stars such as Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Rajinikanth, and Aanand L. Rai.
Besides them showing up, there were also many who poured out their love in droves on Twitter. The BJP led NDA government managed to gain 352 seats. The alliance became a majority in the parliament and as such, won the elections. The oath ceremony had close to 8000 guests attending it. This is Modi’s second term as Prime Minister of India. After his victory, Modi had briefly returned to Gujarat to meet his mother Heeraben.
Besides the Bollywood guest list, reports said that Modi also invited the President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli. Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering, along with the President of Myanmar, U Win Myint, were also sent invites. Lotay Tshering had arrived for the event. As for sports stars, PT Usha, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Saina Nehwal and Dipa Karmakar were invited. The BJP also invited the families of 54 of the workers who were allegedly killed in political violence in West Bengal. The Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee declined the RSVP.
In 2014, the guest count was 5000 people. This year the number rose by 3000. Reports said that President Ram Nath Kovind hosted a dinner which had both vegetarian and non-vegetarian choices.