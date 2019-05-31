Debanu Das May 31 2019, 5.45 pm May 31 2019, 5.45 pm

The swearing-in of a Prime Minister gains the attention of everyone in the country and abroad. While foreign dignitaries were among those present at Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, several Bollywood big shots too, were among the ones present. To name a few, the event saw the attendance of stars such as Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Rajinikanth, and Aanand L. Rai.

Besides them showing up, there were also many who poured out their love in droves on Twitter. The BJP led NDA government managed to gain 352 seats. The alliance became a majority in the parliament and as such, won the elections. The oath ceremony had close to 8000 guests attending it. This is Modi’s second term as Prime Minister of India. After his victory, Modi had briefly returned to Gujarat to meet his mother Heeraben.

I heartily congratulate our honourable PM Narendra Modi for assuming office for his second term. We look forward to his leadership under which India is poised to grow into a knowledge superpower. @narendramodi — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 30, 2019

Honoured to be invited again to the swearing in ceremony. I’m watching @narendramodi bhai taking his oath for the 3rd time on his journey from CM Gujarat to PM of Bharat once again! Feeling like a small part of an incredible history 🇮🇳 #ModiSarkar2 #NamoAgain #ModiSwearingIn pic.twitter.com/jzk1jV6lVn — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 30, 2019

Heartiest congratulations & Best wishes to @PiyushGoyal ji for becoming Cabinet Minister again .

U r a great asset to @narendramodi Govt .@PiyushGoyalOffc #ModiSarkaar2 — Harish Khurana (@HarishKhuranna) May 31, 2019

Mein Narendra Damodardas Modi....

Delighted and extremely proud to witness and experience the grand, historic & memorable moment at #RashtrapatiBhavan of #ModiSwearingIn #ModiSarkar2 !!! pic.twitter.com/E3QhJsBhza — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 30, 2019

My heartiest congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji on taking oath as Prime Minister of India for the second time in a row with a historic mandate. Under his stewardship, India will scale greater heights. #ModiSwearingIn — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 30, 2019

Many congratulations to the Council of Ministers who took oath today under the leadership of Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji. May you all have a remarkable tenure in the forthcoming years and work towards strengthening our democracy.#ModiSwearingIn #ModiSarkar2 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 30, 2019

Besides the Bollywood guest list, reports said that Modi also invited the President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli. Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering, along with the President of Myanmar, U Win Myint, were also sent invites. Lotay Tshering had arrived for the event. As for sports stars, PT Usha, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Saina Nehwal and Dipa Karmakar were invited. The BJP also invited the families of 54 of the workers who were allegedly killed in political violence in West Bengal. The Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee declined the RSVP.