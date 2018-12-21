Karnataka Cong MLA Anand Singh’s victory dance goes viral

The excitement of winning cannot be defined in words, although actions can and Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh’s freshest stint is proof. A video of him dancing his heart out, during the Hanuman Jayanthi, has made its way to the internet. Singh, a lawmaker from Hospet, seemed to be in a celebratory mood. Their procession was moving towards the Shree Sannakki Veerabhadreshwara Swamy temple, where devotees were heard chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the background.

In the video, Anand Singh can be seen grooving drumbeats with his devotees and his exceptional moves are not to be missed. Singh received a good response to his antics and moves. His celebrations were because of Congress’ victory over BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and the party’s win in Bellary bypolls. It was only before the Karnataka Assembly elections when Singh moved to Congress from BJP. He was a close associate of the Reddy brothers of Bellary.

Anand Singh came into the limelight when Congress strongman DK Shivkumar brought him to the Assembly. He was the Tourism minister in the Government of Karnataka and was twice elected as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

