Karnataka Minister HD Revanna pulls off an unfit Trump act, throws biscuits at flood victims

Karnataka has come ahead in the rescue of its flood-affected areas as well as its flood-devastated neighbouring state, Kerala. At a time when nature's wrath is being dealt with united compassion, Karnakata Minister HD Revanna's rather insensitive gesture at a Karnataka relief camp has drawn criticism.

Revanna (brother of Karnakata Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy) at a relief camp in Hassan district, was captured throwing packs of biscuit as flood victims stood on the floor in front of him. While some caught the thrown packets, some were seen extending their hands and asking for the food. Some silently sat and stared at their "honourable" Minister.

This reminds us of US President Donald Trump's Puerto Rico antic, where he did throw paper towels at a relief camp. He had quite a ridiculous defence to it as well.

"They had these beautiful, soft towels. Very good towels. And I came in and there was a crowd of a lot of people. And they were screaming and they were loving everything. I was having fun, they were having fun,” he added. “They said, 'Throw 'em to me! Throw 'em to me Mr. President!” Trump told Mike Huckabee during an interview.

Kumaraswamy's statement defending his brother is no less hilarious, though. He said the action was a result of space crunch!

"I have noticed that the issue has come in TV, don't take him otherwise. I have crosschecked... while distributing the biscuits, there were large number of people there and there was no place for movement," he told the press.

Revanna is Karnataka's Public Works Department Minister, who was reportedly 'pained' at being portrayed the wrong way!