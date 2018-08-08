home/ politics
Karunanidhi death: Film fraternity mourns the politician's demise

Karunanidhi death: Film fraternity mourns the politician's demise

First published: August 07, 2018 07:59 PM IST | Updated: August 07, 2018 08:54 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

DMK patriarch and five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi breathed his last at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai on Tuesday after an 11-day struggle. He was 94. Before entering the political arena, Karunanidhi was also a very influential screenwriter.  As a script-writer, he would have easily slipped into the shadows of those film stars who enjoy crazy status in Tamil Nadu, but he chose politics...

Further, according to reports, the time of his death was 6.10 pm. His health had seen a significant decline in the last 24 hours due to multi-organ failure. Doctors also stated that despite maximum medical support, he could not be saved. Thousands of Kalaignar’s supporters are mourning outside the hospital and condolences have started pouring in for the veteran leader. And here are a few celebs from the entertainment industry who are mourning the leader's death.

Karunanidhi, who was popularly referred to as Kalaignar (actor) was admitted to the hospital on July 28 after he contracted urinary tract infection and developed a high fever.  May his soul rest in peace!

SHOW MORE
tags: #94 #Chennai #death #DMK #india #Kalaigar #Karunanidhi #politics #Tamil Nadu

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All