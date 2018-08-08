Karunanidhi death: Film fraternity mourns the politician's demise

DMK patriarch and five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi breathed his last at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai on Tuesday after an 11-day struggle. He was 94. Before entering the political arena, Karunanidhi was also a very influential screenwriter. As a script-writer, he would have easily slipped into the shadows of those film stars who enjoy crazy status in Tamil Nadu, but he chose politics...

Further, according to reports, the time of his death was 6.10 pm. His health had seen a significant decline in the last 24 hours due to multi-organ failure. Doctors also stated that despite maximum medical support, he could not be saved. Thousands of Kalaignar’s supporters are mourning outside the hospital and condolences have started pouring in for the veteran leader. And here are a few celebs from the entertainment industry who are mourning the leader's death.

Saddened to learn the news of the passing away of Kalaignar Muthuvel Karunanidhi ji. My heartfelt condolences to the family and the people of Tamil Nadu. He was a giant. May he rest in peace.🙏#RIPKalaignar pic.twitter.com/2C6XDlvv61 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 7, 2018

With profound grief I have learnt about the loss of our beloved Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi one of the best leaders the country has ever witnessed. I hope God gives courage and hope to the family member and fellow Tamilians to cope with this huge loss #RIPKalaignar — Hansika (@ihansika) August 7, 2018

End of an era - #RIPKalaignar - a true artist and a colossus of Tamil Nadu — Sanjay Subrahmanyan (@sanjaysub) August 7, 2018

My condolences to his admirers, supporters and his family .. #RIPKalaignar — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) August 7, 2018

End of an era ... Sad to hear about the demise of DMK Chief and 5 times CM Sh M #Karunanidhi Ji. May his soul Rest In Peace!#RIPKalaignar — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) August 7, 2018

The end of greatness 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼Pride of Tamilnadu! My heartfelt condolences to the entire family. RIP Ayya #KalaignarKarunanidhi pic.twitter.com/gyCuCsvS3l — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) August 7, 2018

The Last #Tamil Titan has fallen. Former TN CM #MKarunanidhi was an incomparable man. #TamilNadu has lost at once its greatest contemporary political and creative enigma. Our beautiful language #Tamil will miss #Kalaignar #Karunanidhi This void he has left will take ages to fill. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) August 7, 2018

Grandad’s oldest friend, his best man at his wedding, a part of the family even before the brand Sivaji came in to the industry & a well wisher of all things related to Annai illam . We will miss you Aiyah 😔🙏#கலைஞர் 🙏 #Legend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0VNri6vi1m — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) August 7, 2018

Deeply grieved at passing of Kalaignar avl. His place in TN history is distinct & he's inspired countless to follow their calling in cinema & politics. His loss is irreplacable. My heartfelt condolences to his family&legions of followers. May his soul RIP 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Gautami (@gautamitads) August 7, 2018

Another era comes to an end #RIPKalaignar — Trish Krish (@trishtrashers) August 7, 2018

Karunanidhi, who was popularly referred to as Kalaignar (actor) was admitted to the hospital on July 28 after he contracted urinary tract infection and developed a high fever. May his soul rest in peace!